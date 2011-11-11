Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SHIZUOKA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 97.44 89.78 179.00 (+8.5 pct) (-4.3 pct) (-0.1%) Recurring 37.35 26.80 61.00

(+39.3 pct) (-2.7 pct)

(+3.9%) Net 21.55 16.09 36.50 (+33.8 pct) (-7.2 pct) (+3.2%) EPS

Y32.36 Y23.30 Y55.23

Annual div Y13.50 Y13.00 -Q2 div Y6.50 Y6.50

-Q4 div Y6.50

Y7.00

NOTE - Shizuoka Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

