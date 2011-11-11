Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SHIZUOKA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 97.44
89.78 179.00
(+8.5 pct) (-4.3 pct) (-0.1%)
Recurring 37.35 26.80 61.00
(+39.3 pct) (-2.7 pct)
(+3.9%) Net 21.55
16.09 36.50
(+33.8 pct) (-7.2 pct) (+3.2%) EPS
Y32.36 Y23.30 Y55.23
Annual div
Y13.50 Y13.00
-Q2 div Y6.50 Y6.50
-Q4 div Y6.50
Y7.00
NOTE - Shizuoka Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
