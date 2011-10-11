France's Hermes keeps goals after Q4 sales rise 6.6 pct
PARIS, Feb 8 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Wednesday that sales growth rose 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant exchange rates, coming close to market expectations.
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
DAISYO CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 79.23 78.20 Operating loss 605 mln loss 1.50 Recurring loss 814 mln loss 1.67 Net loss 3.40 loss 3.36 NOTE - Daisyo Corp is a restaurant chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9979.TK1.
PARIS, Feb 8 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Wednesday that sales growth rose 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant exchange rates, coming close to market expectations.
KARACHI, Feb 8 For years, violence kept most of Pakistan's aspiring young musicians from following their dreams, whether the threat of Taliban militant attacks or gang wars in the crowded southern port city of Karachi.
* Q1 adjusted EBITA 132 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 127 mln eur