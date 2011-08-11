BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
IO DATA DEVICE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 45.34 44.63 45.00
22.00 (+1.6 pct) (-2.5 pct)
(-0.8%) (-5.7%) Operating 18 mln 312 mln 400 mln
100 mln
(-94.2 pct)
Recurring loss 429 mln prft 350 mln prft 400 mln prft 100 mln Net loss 601 mln prft 566 mln prft 330 mln prft 50 mln EPS loss Y44.02 prft Y41.26 prft Y24.63
prft Y3.73 Annual div Y5.00 Y7.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y5.00 Y7.00 Y5.00
NOTE - IO Data Device Inc manufactures PC memory boards.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6916.TK1.
