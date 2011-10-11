Oct 11 (Reuters) -

SAIZERIYA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 95.42 96.23 99.50

47.10 (-0.8 pct) (+11.9 pct)

(+4.3%) (+3.5%) Operating 11.32 14.10

(-19.7 pct) (+59.1 pct)

Recurring 11.60 13.67 12.20 5.00 (-15.1 pct) (+5.2%) (-1.7%) Net 5.67 7.63 6.40

2.60 (-25.7 pct)

(+13.0%) (+19.6%) EPS Y111.26 Y149.22 Y125.69

Y51.06 EPS Y149.21

Annual div Y18.00 Y18.00

Y18.00 -Q4 div Y18.00 Y18.00 Y18.00

NOTE - Saizeriya Co Ltd is an Italian restaurant chain.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7581.TK1.