KIMURA CHEMICAL PLANTS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.19 2.70 5.85 16.80 (+18.0 pct) (-58.6 pct) Operating prft 107 mln prft 26 mln loss 300 mln prft 410 mln

(+304.6 pct) (-97.8 pct)

Recurring prft 116 mln prft 34 mln loss 310 mln prft 400 mln

(+241.2 pct) (-97.1 pct)

Net prft 34 mln loss 6 mln loss 425 mln prft 240 mln EPS prft Y1.66 loss Y0.32 loss Y20.65 prft Y11.66

NOTE - Kimura Chemical Plants Co Ltd involved in egineering work and makes chemical machinery.

