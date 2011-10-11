Oct 11 (Reuters) -

NIHON ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.13 2.30 Operating

15 mln 46 mln Recurring 22 mln 49 mln Net loss 32 mln prft 46 mln

NOTE - Nihon Electric Wire & Cable Co Ltd produces electrical wires for disaster prevention and communications equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5817.TK1.