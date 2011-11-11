Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOMITA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.70 6.19 15.00 (+24.4 pct) (+61.6 pct) (+10.8%) Operating 64 mln 75 mln 200 mln
(-13.6 pct) (-13.7%) Recurring 71 mln 87 mln 220 mln (-18.7 pct) (-27.9%) Net
20 mln 33 mln 100 mln
(-38.0 pct) (-26.2%)
EPS Y3.74 Y6.04
Y17.91 Annual div
Y3.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Tomita Co Ltd is a specialist trader of machine tools and hand tools.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8147.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest