Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOMITA CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.70 6.19 15.00 (+24.4 pct) (+61.6 pct) (+10.8%) Operating 64 mln 75 mln 200 mln

(-13.6 pct) (-13.7%) Recurring 71 mln 87 mln 220 mln (-18.7 pct) (-27.9%) Net

20 mln 33 mln 100 mln

(-38.0 pct) (-26.2%)

EPS Y3.74 Y6.04

Y17.91 Annual div

Y3.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Tomita Co Ltd is a specialist trader of machine tools and hand tools.

