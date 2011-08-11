Aug 11 (Reuters) -

CLUSTER TECHNOLOGY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 239 mln 188 mln 478 mln 901 mln

(+27.1 pct) (+17.3 pct)

Operating 20 mln 3 mln

25 mln 25 mln

(+422.0 pct)

Recurring 23 mln 7 mln

28 mln 31 mln

(+213.5 pct)

Net 22 mln 6 mln

24 mln 25 mln

(+241.2 pct)

EPS Y398.06 Y116.67

Y424.34 Y440.80

NOTE - Cluster Technology Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

