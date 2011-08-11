UPDATE 2-UAE's Dana Gas freezes Egypt investments over debts
* Q4 net profit tumbles 95 pct, share price falls (Adds CEO comments, detail, context)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
MITSUI MATSUSHIMA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 54.00 54.00 Operating 2.90 2.00 Recurring 2.90 1.90 Net 3.60 2.90 NOTE - Mitsui Matsushima Co Ltd sells imported coal. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1518.TK1.
* Q4 net profit tumbles 95 pct, share price falls (Adds CEO comments, detail, context)
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.