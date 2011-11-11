Nov 11 (Reuters) -

REMIX POINT CO,LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 96 mln

287 mln Operating loss 39 mln loss 38 mln Recurring

loss 3 mln loss 22 mln

Net 24 mln

4 mln EPS Y501.28

Y99.33 Shares 48,191

48,191 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Remix Point Co,Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3825.TK1.