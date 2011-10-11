Oct 11 (Reuters) -

TAY TWO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 37.00 39.00 Operating 700 mln 870 mln Recurring 700 mln 830 mln Net 100 mln 200 mln

NOTE - Tay Two Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7610.TK1.