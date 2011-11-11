Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HOSOKAWA MICRON CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

13.34 10.72

(+24.4 pct) (-13.8 pct) Operating 1.29 226 mln

(+467.3 pct) (-76.7 pct) Recurring 1.20 179 mln

(+568.2 pct) (-81.5 pct) Net

551 mln 78 mln

(+603.4 pct) (-35.0 pct) EPS

Y13.34 Y1.90 Diluted EPS Y12.32 Y1.75 Annual div Y7.00 Y5.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.00 Y3.00 -Q4 div Y4.50 Y3.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Hosokawa Micron Corp is a leading maker of particle processing equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

