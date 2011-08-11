Aug 11 (Reuters) -
SANYU CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 912 mln
1.02 2.80 6.50
(-10.7 pct) (-34.0 pct)
Operating 43 mln 38 mln 180 mln
340 mln
(+14.4 pct) (-20.9 pct)
Recurring 46 mln 37 mln
180 mln 340 mln
(+23.6 pct) (-19.5 pct)
Net 22 mln 21 mln
110 mln 200 mln
(+4.2 pct) (+17.7 pct)
EPS Y6.49 Y6.23
Y31.21 Y56.75
NOTE - Sanyu Construction Co Ltd is a general contractor.
