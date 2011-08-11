Aug 11 (Reuters) -

SANYU CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 912 mln 1.02 2.80 6.50 (-10.7 pct) (-34.0 pct) Operating 43 mln 38 mln 180 mln

340 mln

(+14.4 pct) (-20.9 pct)

Recurring 46 mln 37 mln

180 mln 340 mln

(+23.6 pct) (-19.5 pct)

Net 22 mln 21 mln

110 mln 200 mln

(+4.2 pct) (+17.7 pct)

EPS Y6.49 Y6.23

Y31.21 Y56.75

NOTE - Sanyu Construction Co Ltd is a general contractor.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1841.TK1.