Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HIRAMATSU INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Revenues 10.58 10.49 11.11
5.58 (+0.8 pct) (+3.5 pct)
(+5.0%) (+6.4%)
Operating 1.65 1.42 1.85
998 mln
(+15.8 pct) (+43.5 pct) (+12.4%)
(+31.5%)
Recurring 1.63 1.43 1.81
978 mln
(+14.3 pct) (+46.0 pct) (+11.3%)
(+30.5%)
Net 853 mln 836 mln 1.06
555 mln
(+2.0 pct) (+63.6 pct) (+23.7%)
(+53.7%)
EPS Y5,498.14 Y12,353.37 Y7,200.23
Y3,792.58
Diluted EPS Y5,460.13 Y12,301.31
Annual div Y2,650.00
Y3,682.00 Y2,186.00 -Q2 div
Y1,750.00 Y1,151.00 -Q4
div Y900.00 Y3,682.00 Y1,035.00
NOTE - Hiramatsu Inc operates French restaurant chains.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2764.TK1.