Aug 11 (Reuters) -

ARRK CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to

Sept 30,2011

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 50.00 Operating 1.80 Recurring 1.60 Net loss 2.00 NOTE - Arrk Corp specialises in production of prototypes of automobile and electric appliance parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7873.TK1.