Nov 11 (Reuters) -

IMV CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.69 4.22 5.44

2.83 (+11.1 pct) (+1.6 pct)

(+16.0%) (+14.0%) Operating 374 mln 417 mln 420 mln

345 mln

(-10.3 pct) (+12.2%)

(+24.4%) Recurring 351 mln 405 mln 405 mln

335 mln

(-13.3 pct) (+15.1%)

(+25.7%) Net 182 mln 356 mln 230 mln

195 mln

(-48.7 pct) (+25.8%)

(+45.8%) EPS Y11.19 Y21.79 Y14.07

Y11.93 Annual div Y4.00 Y2.00 Y4.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y4.00 Y2.00 Y4.00

NOTE - IMV Corp manufactures measuring instruments.

