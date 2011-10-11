Oct 11 (Reuters) -

ACRODEA INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.20 1.23 Recurring loss 425 mln loss 377 mln Net loss 886 mln loss 579 mln

NOTE - Acrodea Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3823.TK1.