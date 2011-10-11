BRIEF-Avant to offer off-floor distribution of 189,000 shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 189,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
ACRODEA INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.20 1.23 Recurring loss 425 mln loss 377 mln Net loss 886 mln loss 579 mln
NOTE - Acrodea Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3823.TK1.
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 189,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 4,377 won/share from 6,008 won/share, effective Feb. 8