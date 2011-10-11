Oct 11 (Reuters) -

DAISEKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.17 15.02 35.82 (+27.6 pct) (+12.4 pct) (+13.7%) Operating 3.47 2.82 6.25

(+22.7 pct) (+36.4 pct) (+15.9%) Recurring 3.54 2.90 6.38 (+22.2 pct) (+35.9 pct) (+14.1%) Net

1.97 1.66 3.47

(+18.0 pct) (+60.2 pct) (+11.3%) EPS Y43.63 Y36.96 Y77.03 Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y9.50

-Q4 div Y10.50

Y10.00

NOTE - Daiseki Co Ltd is a major industrial waste disposal contractor.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9793.TK1.