Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MAEDA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 140.86 131.61 302.00 (+7.0 pct) (-23.0 pct) (+3.5%) Operating 2.50 703 mln 4.90

(+254.9 pct) (-13.6 pct) (+155.5%) Recurring prft 1.68 loss 209 mln prft 4.20

(+208.8%) Net

prft 504 mln loss 324 mln prft 2.90 EPS prft Y2.85 loss Y1.83 prft Y16.39

Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q4 div Y7.00 Y7.00

NOTE - Maeda Corp is a contractor.

