Aug 11 (Reuters) -

HIKARI HEIGHTS VARUS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 808 mln 726 mln 1.50 3.06 (+11.4 pct) (+1.6 pct) Operating 217 mln 192 mln 330 mln

670 mln

(+13.0 pct) (+38.0 pct)

Recurring 196 mln 165 mln

250 mln 540 mln

(+18.4 pct) (+45.8 pct)

Net 102 mln 84 mln

140 mln 300 mln

(+22.2 pct) (+56.0 pct)

EPS Y4,917.24 Y4,025.13 Y6,701.13 Y14,359.56

NOTE - Hikari Heights Varus Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2137.TK1.