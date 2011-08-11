BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 970.6 million rupees versus 113.6 million rupees year ago
HIKARI HEIGHTS VARUS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 808 mln 726 mln 1.50 3.06 (+11.4 pct) (+1.6 pct) Operating 217 mln 192 mln 330 mln
670 mln
(+13.0 pct) (+38.0 pct)
Recurring 196 mln 165 mln
250 mln 540 mln
(+18.4 pct) (+45.8 pct)
Net 102 mln 84 mln
140 mln 300 mln
(+22.2 pct) (+56.0 pct)
EPS Y4,917.24 Y4,025.13 Y6,701.13 Y14,359.56
NOTE - Hikari Heights Varus Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2137.TK1.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of deal regarding commencement of Slovenian Epilepsy Clinical Tests with Medicinal Cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 96.5 million rupees versus 86.8 million rupees year ago