Aug 11 (Reuters) -

FT COMMUNICATIONS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.37 9.66 20.00 42.00 (+17.7 pct) (+11.1 pct) Operating prft 166 mln loss 31 mln prft 200 mln prft 750 mln Recurring prft 160 mln loss 19 mln prft 150 mln prft 650 mln Net prft 43 mln loss 51 mln prft 90 mln prft 350 mln EPS prft Y401.70 loss Y476.11 prft Y835.24 prft Y3,248.17 Diluted EPS Y392.52

NOTE - FT Communications Co Ltd is a wholesaler of telecommunications equipment.

