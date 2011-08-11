Aug 11 (Reuters) -

NAKANISHI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.87 3.75 8.30 17.53 (-23.4 pct) (+17.0 pct) Operating loss 221 mln loss 107 mln prft 130 mln prft 270 mln Recurring loss 194 mln loss 75 mln prft 160 mln prft 330 mln Net loss 130 mln loss 229 mln prft 50 mln prft 110 mln EPS loss Y20.66 loss Y36.43 prft Y7.93 prft Y17.45

NOTE - Nakanishi Co Ltd produces commercial-use kitchen equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5941.TK1.