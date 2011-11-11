Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SUPER DAIEI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.79 13.65 26.00 (-6.3 pct) (-4.6 pct) (-4.7%) Operating loss 51 mln loss 66 mln prft 10 mln

Recurring loss 67 mln loss 86 mln loss 20 mln Net loss 115 mln loss 63 mln loss 60 mln EPS loss Y15.98 loss Y9.16 loss Y8.33 Shares 7 mln 7 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Super Daiei Co Ltd operates a supermarket chain.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9819.TK1.