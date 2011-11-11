Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SUPER DAIEI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.79
13.65 26.00
(-6.3 pct) (-4.6 pct) (-4.7%)
Operating loss 51 mln loss 66 mln prft 10 mln
Recurring loss 67 mln loss 86 mln
loss 20 mln Net loss 115 mln
loss 63 mln loss 60 mln EPS
loss Y15.98 loss Y9.16 loss Y8.33
Shares 7 mln 7 mln
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Super Daiei Co Ltd operates a supermarket chain.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
