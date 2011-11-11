Nov 11 (Reuters) -

YAMABIKO CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 47.27 45.63 85.00 (+3.6 pct) (+5.4 pct) (+1.9%) Operating 2.70 2.27 2.30

(+19.0 pct) (+169.0 pct) (-20.3%) Recurring 2.40 1.78 2.10 (+34.4 pct) (+343.3 pct) (-18.3%) Net

1.60 857 mln 1.40

(+86.3 pct) (+6.8%) EPS Y166.53 Y78.83 Y145.95 Annual div

Y35.00 Y35.00 -Q4 div Y35.00 Y35.00

NOTE - Yamabiko Corp is the full company name.

