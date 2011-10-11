Oct 11 (Reuters) -
S FOODS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 66.65
62.82 132.00
(+6.1 pct) (+6.3 pct) (+1.4%)
Operating 1.73 2.04 4.60
(-15.1 pct) (-30.6 pct)
(+1.4%) Recurring 1.95
2.18 4.80
(-10.5 pct) (-27.8 pct) (+0.8%) Net
loss 728 mln prft 1.04 prft 2.40
(+15.0 pct)
(+1.6%) EPS loss Y26.01 prft
Y37.20 prft Y85.69 Annual div
Y24.00 Y24.00
-Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - S Foods Inc is a major importer of bovine entrails.
