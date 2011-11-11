Nov 11 (Reuters) -
T.HASEGAWA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 39.23 40.21 39.41
18.59 (-2.4 pct) (+3.9 pct)
(+0.5%) (+0.9%)
Operating 3.80 3.47 3.64
1.61 (+9.5 pct) (+55.3 pct)
(-4.2%) (+5.4%)
Recurring 4.68 3.68 3.96
1.76 (+27.1 pct) (+59.3 pct)
(-15.4%) (-23.9%)
Net 3.16 2.11 2.49
1.10 (+49.6 pct) (+93.9 pct)
(-21.1%) (-36.5%)
EPS Y76.01 Y50.47 Y59.96
Y26.49
Annual div Y25.00 Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
Y10.00 -Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - T.Hasegawa Co Ltd is the second-biggest maker of
fragrance, aromatic chemicals.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
