MOONBAT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.35
7.56 13.50
(-2.8 pct) (+2.1 pct) (-2.0%)
Operating 755 mln 755 mln 1.08
(0.0 pct) (+34.6 pct)
(-0.8%) Recurring 769 mln
758 mln 1.08 (+1.4
pct) (+37.9 pct) (-2.0%) Net
458 mln 233 mln 640 mln
(+96.9 pct) (-25.7 pct)
(+48.7%) EPS Y17.25
Y8.76 Y24.06 Annual div
Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Moonbat Co Ltd is trading company specialising in
umbrellas and other accessories.
