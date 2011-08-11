Aug 11 (Reuters) -

IPS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.05 1.07 1.20

550 mln

(-1.6 pct) (-7.9 pct) (+13.8%)

(+11.5%) Operating 44 mln 66 mln 85 mln

40 mln

(-32.8 pct) (-10.3 pct) (+91.5%)

(+53.2%) Recurring 45 mln 69 mln 85 mln

40 mln

(-34.7 pct) (-6.4 pct) (+87.4%)

(+49.7%) Net 25 mln 39 mln 47 mln

22 mln

(-34.8 pct) (-5.7 pct) (+81.6%)

(+46.8%) EPS Y1,082.97 Y1,661.11 Y1,967.35

Y920.89 Shares 24,660 24,660

Annual div Y250.00 Y250.00

Y250.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y250.00 Y250.00 Y250.00

NOTE - IPS Co Ltd is a software service provider for corporate customers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

