BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
IPS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.05 1.07 1.20
550 mln
(-1.6 pct) (-7.9 pct) (+13.8%)
(+11.5%) Operating 44 mln 66 mln 85 mln
40 mln
(-32.8 pct) (-10.3 pct) (+91.5%)
(+53.2%) Recurring 45 mln 69 mln 85 mln
40 mln
(-34.7 pct) (-6.4 pct) (+87.4%)
(+49.7%) Net 25 mln 39 mln 47 mln
22 mln
(-34.8 pct) (-5.7 pct) (+81.6%)
(+46.8%) EPS Y1,082.97 Y1,661.11 Y1,967.35
Y920.89 Shares 24,660 24,660
Annual div Y250.00 Y250.00
Y250.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div Y250.00 Y250.00 Y250.00
NOTE - IPS Co Ltd is a software service provider for corporate customers.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4335.TK1.
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
* Gao Xiangjun entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated individual third party for disposal