Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NAKANO CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 52.54 58.63 110.00 (-10.4 pct) (+11.1 pct) (-8.5%) Operating 302 mln 1.05 400 mln

(-71.1 pct) (+40.5 pct) (-71.5%) Recurring 258 mln 949 mln 300 mln (-72.7 pct) (+55.0 pct) (-78.0%) Net

loss 428 mln prft 870 mln loss 500 mln

(+66.7 pct)

EPS loss Y12.47 prft Y25.30 loss Y14.54 Annual div

Y3.00 Y6.00 -Q4 div Y6.00 Y3.00

NOTE - Nakano Corp is a contractor specialising in private-sector general construction.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1827.TK1.