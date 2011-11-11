Nov 11 (Reuters) -
EDION CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 406.42
424.06 820.00
(-4.2 pct) (+8.4 pct) (-9.0%)
Operating 11.98 12.66 17.40
(-5.4 pct) (+194.1 pct)
(-33.9%) Recurring 15.85
16.23 24.60
(-2.3 pct) (+79.9 pct) (-28.6%) Net
10.95 6.13 12.00
(+78.8 pct) (+96.1 pct)
(-26.0%) EPS Y106.57
Y59.47 Y116.75 Diluted EPS
Y102.27 Y53.20
Annual div Y20.00
Y25.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Edion Corp is a joint holding company formed by home
electronics retailers DeoDeo and Eiden.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2730.TK1.