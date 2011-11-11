Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NIPPON DENTSU CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.22 10.66 23.90 (-4.1 pct) (+2.5 pct) (+0.8%) Operating 17 mln 54 mln 410 mln

(-67.1 pct) (-31.2 pct) (-20.2%) Recurring 55 mln 96 mln 480 mln (-42.6 pct) (-17.4 pct) (-18.0%) Net

36 mln 31 mln 310 mln

(+18.5 pct) (-76.7 pct) (-19.2%)

EPS Y2.92 Y2.41

Y24.83 Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Nippon Dentsu Co Ltd is involved in telephone installation.

