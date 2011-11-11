Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOKYO ICHIBAN FOODS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

2.88 3.21

(-10.4 pct) (-10.7 pct) Operating loss 80 mln prft 20 mln

(-87.7 pct) Recurring loss 55 mln prft 35 mln

(-81.2 pct) Net

loss 104 mln loss 52 mln EPS

loss Y1,248.36 loss Y635.26 Annual div

nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Tokyo Ichiban Foods Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3067.TK1.