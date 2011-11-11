Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOKYO ICHIBAN FOODS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
2.88 3.21
(-10.4 pct) (-10.7 pct)
Operating loss 80 mln prft 20 mln
(-87.7 pct)
Recurring loss 55 mln prft 35 mln
(-81.2 pct) Net
loss 104 mln loss 52 mln EPS
loss Y1,248.36 loss Y635.26 Annual div
nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - Tokyo Ichiban Foods Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3067.TK1.