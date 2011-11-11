Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SONOCOM CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.18 1.24 Operating
33 mln 5 mln Recurring 38 mln 10 mln Net 18 mln 10 mln
NOTE - Sonocom Co Ltd is a manufacturer of screen printing plates. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7902.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest