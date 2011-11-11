Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SONOCOM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.18 1.24 Operating

33 mln 5 mln Recurring 38 mln 10 mln Net 18 mln 10 mln

NOTE - Sonocom Co Ltd is a manufacturer of screen printing plates. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7902.TK1.