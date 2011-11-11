Nov 11 (Reuters) -
YAMAGATA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 19.36
19.71 37.50
(-1.8 pct) (+5.7 pct) (-2.2%)
Recurring 3.78 4.17 6.30
(-9.2 pct) (+77.6 pct)
(+1.1%) Net 2.38
2.55 3.70
(-6.5 pct) (+76.7 pct) (+1.2%) EPS
Y13.99 Y14.95 Y21.70
Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Yamagata Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8344.TK1.