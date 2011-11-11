Nov 11 (Reuters) -

YAMAGATA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 19.36 19.71 37.50 (-1.8 pct) (+5.7 pct) (-2.2%) Recurring 3.78 4.17 6.30

(-9.2 pct) (+77.6 pct)

(+1.1%) Net 2.38 2.55 3.70 (-6.5 pct) (+76.7 pct) (+1.2%) EPS

Y13.99 Y14.95 Y21.70

Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Yamagata Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

