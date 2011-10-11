Oct 11 (Reuters) -

OA SYSTEM PLAZA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.51 2.83 4.13 (-11.2 pct) (-26.6%) Operating prft 19 mln prft 50 mln loss 75 mln

(-61.0 pct)

Recurring loss 5 mln prft 36 mln loss 110 mln Net loss 47 mln loss 310 mln loss 235 mln EPS

loss Y1.20 loss Y7.91 loss Y6.00 Shares 40 mln 40 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - OA System Plaza Co Ltd is a personal computer retailer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7491.TK1.