Nov 11 (Reuters) -

INFOTERIA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 604 mln 558 mln 1.30 (+8.3 pct) (+7.9%) Operating 65 mln 73 mln 70 mln

(-10.8 pct) (-62.5%) Recurring 68 mln 75 mln 70 mln (-9.7 pct) (-63.7%) Net

57 mln 73 mln 65 mln

(-22.0 pct) (-67.7%)

EPS Y5.23 Y6.71

Y5.89 Shares 11 mln 11 mln Annual div -Q2 div

nil nil

NOTE - Infoteria Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

