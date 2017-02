Aug 11 (Reuters) -

SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

3.63 3.74 16.00

(-2.9 pct) (-20.0 pct) Operating loss 430 mln loss 435 mln loss 3.20 Recurring loss 537 mln loss 562 mln loss 3.30 Net

loss 472 mln loss 415 mln loss 3.50 EPS

loss Y13.75 loss Y12.61 loss Y101.91

NOTE - Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd provides clinical trial and other support services for drug development.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2395.TK1.