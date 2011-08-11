BRIEF-Central European Media Q4 revenue rose 6 pct to $207.1 mln
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
MSG TERMINATED Aug 11 (Reuters) -
APPLIED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 5.50 5.86 (-6.2 pct) Operating
80 mln 13 mln Recurring loss 35 mln prft 37 mln Net loss 3 mln prft 29 mln EPS loss Y2.74 prft Y21.54
NOTE - Applied Co Ltd is a retailer of personal computers and au
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
BEIJING, Feb 9 A Chinese court has jailed the former chief of one of the country's largest state-owned automakers for 11-1/2 years for graft, China Central Television (CCTV) said on Thursday, the latest official swept up in a campaign to eradicate corruption.
* Announces the launch of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights