BRIEF-Electra Gruppen Q4 operating profit stable at SEK 15.9 mln
* Q4 net sales 575.9 million Swedish crowns ($65 million)versus 559.2 million crowns year ago
MSG TERMINATED Aug 11 (Reuters) -
UBITEQ
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO
* Q4 net sales 575.9 million Swedish crowns ($65 million)versus 559.2 million crowns year ago
* Said on Wednesday that it plans to buy back its shares representing of up to 20.0 pct of stake of total nominal value of 1,365,822 zlotys ($338,251)
* Says its shares to halt trade from Feb 10 pending announcement