Aug 11 (Reuters) -

NIHON INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2009 Jun 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 880 mln 206 mln 995 mln

501 mln Operating loss 280 mln loss 176 mln loss 28 mln loss 74 mln Recurring loss 292 mln loss 167 mln loss 29 mln loss 74 mln Net loss 290 mln loss 243 mln loss 30 mln loss 73 mln

NOTE - Nihon Industrial Holdings Co Ltd is a software developer

