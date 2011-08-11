UPDATE 1-S.Korea on high alert as 2nd strain of foot-and-mouth disease confirmed
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
NIHON INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2010 Jun 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
546 mln 595 mln 673 mln Operating loss 117 mln loss 233 mln loss 136 mln Recurring loss 146 mln loss 237 mln loss 166 mln Net loss 226 mln loss 257 mln loss 157 mln
NOTE - Nihon Industrial Holdings Co Ltd is a software developer
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4352.TK1.
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.