Sept 12 (Reuters) -

NIPPON TELEPHONE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.69 1.59 3.07 6.18 (+6.5 pct) (-14.2 pct) Operating prft 19 mln loss 48 mln loss 6 mln prft 19 mln Recurring prft 21 mln loss 48 mln loss 8 mln prft 15 mln Net prft 19 mln loss 81 mln loss 14 mln

prft 7 mln EPS prft Y582.69 loss Y2,622.21 loss Y432.59 prft Y217.51

NOTE - Nippon Telephone Inc sells mobile phones..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

