Sept 12 (Reuters) -
NIPPON TELEPHONE INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010
Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.69
1.59 3.07 6.18
(+6.5 pct) (-14.2 pct)
Operating prft 19 mln loss 48 mln loss 6 mln
prft 19 mln
Recurring prft 21 mln loss 48 mln loss 8 mln
prft 15 mln
Net prft 19 mln loss 81 mln loss 14 mln
prft 7 mln
EPS prft Y582.69 loss Y2,622.21 loss Y432.59
prft Y217.51
NOTE - Nippon Telephone Inc sells mobile phones..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
