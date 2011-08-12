Aug 12 (Reuters) -
DAI-ICHI CUTTER KOGYO K.K.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 6.62 6.21 6.72
3.43 (+6.7 pct) (-0.9 pct)
(+1.5%) (+0.2%)
Operating 199 mln 273 mln 255 mln
171 mln
(-27.2 pct) (-43.4 pct) (+27.9%)
(-1.6%)
Recurring 229 mln 309 mln 258 mln
174 mln
(-26.0 pct) (-39.5 pct) (+12.4%)
(-9.1%)
Net 118 mln 119 mln 136 mln
83 mln
(-1.1 pct) (-58.8 pct) (+15.2%)
(-23.8%)
EPS Y40.72 Y41.16 Y46.90
Y28.62
Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Dai-Ichi Cutter Kogyo K.K. cuts concrete structures
like bridges.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1716.TK1.