DAI-ICHI CUTTER KOGYO K.K.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 6.62 6.21 6.72

3.43 (+6.7 pct) (-0.9 pct)

(+1.5%) (+0.2%) Operating 199 mln 273 mln 255 mln

171 mln

(-27.2 pct) (-43.4 pct) (+27.9%)

(-1.6%) Recurring 229 mln 309 mln 258 mln

174 mln

(-26.0 pct) (-39.5 pct) (+12.4%)

(-9.1%) Net 118 mln 119 mln 136 mln

83 mln

(-1.1 pct) (-58.8 pct) (+15.2%)

(-23.8%) EPS Y40.72 Y41.16 Y46.90

Y28.62 Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Dai-Ichi Cutter Kogyo K.K. cuts concrete structures like bridges.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

