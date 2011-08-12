Aug 12 (Reuters) -

TAIYO BUSSAN KAISHA LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

22.48 32.27 30.00

(-30.3 pct) (-25.6 pct) Operating loss 122 mln loss 201 mln loss 100 mln Recurring loss 348 mln loss 354 mln loss 330 mln Net loss 9 mln loss 1.68 prft 100 mln EPS loss Y1.09 loss Y200.06 prft Y10.39

NOTE - Taiyo Bussan Kaisha Ltd is a wholesaler of agricultural products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

