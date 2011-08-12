Aug 12 (Reuters) -
TAIYO BUSSAN KAISHA LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
22.48 32.27 30.00
(-30.3 pct) (-25.6 pct)
Operating loss 122 mln loss 201 mln loss 100 mln
Recurring loss 348 mln loss 354 mln loss 330 mln
Net loss 9 mln loss 1.68 prft 100 mln
EPS loss Y1.09 loss Y200.06 prft Y10.39
NOTE - Taiyo Bussan Kaisha Ltd is a wholesaler of
agricultural products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9941.TK1.