UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
Oct 12 (Reuters) -
OHBA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 300 mln 437 mln 3.46 11.50 (-31.4 pct) (-17.1 pct) Operating loss 530 mln loss 517 mln loss 660 mln prft 150 mln Recurring loss 536 mln loss 518 mln loss 660 mln prft 120 mln Net loss 550 mln loss 585 mln loss 680 mln prft 80 mln EPS loss Y32.23 loss Y35.70 loss Y39.79
prft Y4.68
NOTE - Ohba Co Ltd is a civil engineering consultant.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9765.TK1.
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.