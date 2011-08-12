Aug 12 (Reuters) -

SEED CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.83 2.84 6.00 12.50 (-0.2 pct) (+6.4 pct) Operating prft 48 mln loss 17 mln prft 50 mln prft 260 mln Recurring prft 32 mln loss 45 mln prft 20 mln prft 200 mln Net 45 mln 28 mln 10 mln

140 mln

(+58.8 pct) (+65.5 pct)

EPS Y5.89 Y3.71

Y1.30 Y18.18

NOTE - Seed Co Ltd is a manufacturer of contact lenses.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7743.TK1.