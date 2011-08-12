Aug 12 (Reuters) -

JEOL LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.62 12.87 33.00 86.00 (+13.6 pct) (-26.3 pct) Operating loss 2.15 loss 2.68 loss 2.50 prft 1.90 Recurring loss 2.26 loss 2.67 loss 2.50 prft 1.50 Net loss 1.28 loss 2.77 loss 1.50 prft 900 mln EPS loss Y16.29 loss Y35.37 loss Y19.16 prft Y11.50

NOTE - JEOL Ltd is a manufacturer of electron microscopes.

