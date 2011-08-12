BRIEF-Daea TI signs contract worth 10.87 bln won
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
JEOL LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.62 12.87 33.00 86.00 (+13.6 pct) (-26.3 pct) Operating loss 2.15 loss 2.68 loss 2.50 prft 1.90 Recurring loss 2.26 loss 2.67 loss 2.50 prft 1.50 Net loss 1.28 loss 2.77 loss 1.50 prft 900 mln EPS loss Y16.29 loss Y35.37 loss Y19.16 prft Y11.50
NOTE - JEOL Ltd is a manufacturer of electron microscopes.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations