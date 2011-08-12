Aug 12 (Reuters) -

CELLSEED INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 43 mln 22 mln 202 mln (+88.5 pct) (+201.6%) Operating loss 639 mln loss 548 mln loss 1.50

Recurring loss 584 mln loss 346 mln loss 1.43 Net loss 593 mln loss 351 mln loss 1.44 EPS loss Y111.48 loss Y74.52 loss Y269.86 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - CellSeed Inc. is the full company name.

