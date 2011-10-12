BRIEF-Good Resources Holdings expects to record an increase in profit before taxation for six months period
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit before taxation for six months period
Oct 12 (Reuters) -
KYOSEI RENTEMU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.01 6.89 Operating prft 188 mln loss 340 mln Recurring prft 131 mln loss 380 mln Net prft 36 mln loss 250 mln
NOTE - Kyosei Rentemu Co Ltd is a construction machinery leasing firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9680.TK1.
