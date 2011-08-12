Aug 12 (Reuters) -

DREAMVISOR HOLDINGS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 132 mln 67 mln

(+95.6 pct) (+2428.8 pct) Operating prft 9 mln loss 53 mln Recurring prft 1 mln loss 51 mln Net loss 224 mln loss 52 mln EPS loss Y25,155.56 loss Y5,918.31 Annual div nil Y310.00 -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil Y310.00

NOTE - Dreamvisor Holdings Inc is an online distributor of financial news..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3772.TK1.